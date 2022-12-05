MLA inaugurates 4G network tower

KAMBA, 4 Dec: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak on Sunday inaugurated the first Airtel 4G network tower, constructed with money from the universal service obligation fund, in Gemo Moku village in Kamba circle of West Siang district.

Karbak also distributed free Airtel SIM cards to the villagers.

“This project is a humble step to connect the villagers to the outer world and the mainstream,” Karbak said.

“I have envisioned covering every other village in my constituency with similar projects to enable mobile connectivity throughout our area. This will help us gain accessibility to further developments in the future” he added.

Karbak advised parents to monitor the use of smartphones and other electronic gadgets by their children, “as there is high possibility of addiction and access to unwanted websites.”

“The responsibility of the adults is to spread awareness and guide our younger generation to be able to utilise this opportunity productively,” he said.

The MLA also inaugurated four other completed projects in the village, including

a community hall, the CC drain from BRTF Road to Gemo Moku, and a culvert.