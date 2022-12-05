Children’s park installed at KGBV by APCS officers

KHEMBANG, 4 Dec: Under the ‘Synergy 2020’ project of the 2020 APCS batch, a mini-children’s park has been installed at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Khembang village in Tarak Lengdi circle of Kra Daadi district.

The project was initiated by Circle Officer Kumman Thungwa, who felt the necessity of one such place for children to play, apart from their regular academic activities.

The park was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala, in the presence of school management committee secretary Higio Aruni, COs of the 2020 APCS batch, HoDs, and others.

During the inauguration programme, Thungwa highlighted the motive behind the project and expressed gratitude to “all those who helped in materialising the successful completion of the project.”

Aruni also lauded the APCS officers, and apprised them of the difficulties faced in running the school because of its remote location and poor connectivity. She expressed hope that the 2020 APCS batch would “continue to bring happiness in people’s lives wherever posted.”

The DC in his address informed about how the concept of establishing the school came about and how it is serving the nearby rural villages in imparting education to girl children.

‘Synergy 2020’ is a series of projects to be undertaken at different locations on priority basis by the APCS 2020 batch through voluntary monthly contributions, in keeping with the concept of giving back to the society. (DIPRO)