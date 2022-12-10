IMC launches IEC campaign

BANDERDEWA, 9 Dec: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched a weeklong information, education & communication (IEC) campaign on ‘Clean, green and peaceful Itanagar’, as well as on various programmes initiated by the IMC, here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Tame Phassang informed that the IEC campaign would cover Banderdewa and Nirjuli. “Similar programmes will be held in Naharlagun and Itanagar on 16, 17, 19, and 20 December,” he said.

Urging the people to cooperate with the IMC in making Itanagar a clean, green and peaceful city, the mayor said that “only the IMC cannot bring changes, but equal support and coordination are needed for changes in the society.”

Phassang informed that, as per the Supreme Court’s directive, the IMC is going to impose penalties on those who litter public places. He also appealed to the people to start segregating dry and wet garbage in different dustbins for easy disposal.

The state government is extending support to the IMC, and various projects, such as a solid waste management plant, a sewage treatment plant, and a septic treatment plant are under construction. “Even modern equipment like automatic sweeping machine and garbage picking trucks have already been pressed into the activity,” the IMC informed in a release.

Among others, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji, corporators of various wards, and officials of the IMC attended the event.

Former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu also attended the event as the IMC’s brand ambassador.