Now you can study in IIMs right after class 12 with this course

Every year lakhs of students appear in common aptitude test (CAT) to fulfill their dream of studying in the Indian Institutes of Management or IIMs. Sadly very few manage to get through the hallowed portals of IIMs.

But now you can be a part of IIMs right after your class 12 exams through the integrated programme in management (IPM). IPM is a five-year integrated course offered by IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak to students who have passed out of class 12/higher secondary or equivalent from various schools in India.

About IPM

Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the five-year integrated programme in management (IPM) is the first of its kind in India. The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs (AMBA) London (4th and 5th Year) and is aimed at students wishing to make a career in management.

IIM Rohtak launched the course with its 2019 session. On successful completion of the five year programme, the student will be awarded Master of Business Administration (MBA) by IIM Rohtak. If any student intends to exit after successfully completing the programme requirement at the end of 3 years, he/she will be awarded with a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

Eligibility Criteria

For students to secure admission in the IPM course, following are the eligibility criteria:

# Minimum 60% in Std. X and Std. XII – General and NC-OBC Category.

# Minimum 55% in Std. X and Std. XII – SC,ST and PWD (DA) Category.

# Maximum age limit for General and NC-OBC Category is 20 years as on July 31 of the exam year.

# Maximum age limit for SC,ST and PWD (DA) category is 22 years as on July 31 of the exam year.

# Candidates who are likely to complete Std. XII or equivalent by the end of June 30 of the exam year can also apply.

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of overall performance in Aptitude Test (AT), Written Ability Test (WAT) & Personal Interview (PI).

Important Dates

Registration period is from March to April. The IPM entrance exam is generally held in second week of May.

Test Centres

IPM Test Centres are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

WAT/PI centres: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata and Mumbai.

