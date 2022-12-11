Music Miracle

– Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV PTC -Banderdewa

Music is an exotic form of protean art

It washes away frowzy spiritual dirt

Its zestfulness provides a soft temperament

So music dulcifies our every moment.

In sooth music is a celestial carrier

Transcends all kind of linguistic barrier

It enframes people in a united garland

That is why it doesn’t have any definite land.

Music can bring out deepest emotions

Checking out our bothersome actions

A blissful existence enjoys by a music lover

In every moment a new creation he can cover.

Music gives recourse to the stressed people

A tough mind changes into a supple

Enchanting effect of it refines an injured soul

By sanctifying and pioneering our goal.

Music is a painless flavoured vaccine

An alternative called magical medicine

Understanding music is the highest worship

A man with music achieves the lordship.