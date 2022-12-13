Klinsmann opines on World Cup exits of Brazil and England

DOHA, 12 Dec: Missed penalty kicks cost both Brazil and England in their World Cup quarterfinal losses, and FIFA analyst Jurgen Klinsmann shared his theories on both matches on Monday.

Brazil had too little time to adjust mentally after a 117th-minute equalizing goal by Croatia and then left it too late to use Neymar in the shootout, Klinsmann said.

Harry Kane, however, had too much time, the 1990 World Cup winner with West Germany said. The England forward had to wait more than two minutes for a video review before sending his attempt high over the France goal late in the game in the 2-1 loss.

“There is far too much time passing with VAR checks,” Klinsmann said, suggesting the England captain was “overthinking” when he finally stepped up to take the penalty. “If Harry had the chance maybe just to put the ball down and shoot it, no big deal.

“You get to the point you don’t execute the penalty any more the way you would have done it maybe right after the whistle,” the German great said at a FIFA briefing to analyze the World Cup so far.

Brazil was eliminated from the World Cup in a penalty shootout that started within minutes of the team’s lead being wiped out in a 1-1 draw with Croatia.

“There was no time any more to settle and get balanced again,” Klinsmann said, adding Brazil could not “approach the penalty shootout with positivity in your mind.” (PTI)