Mayor promotes clean, green ICR

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Dec: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang on Friday urged the residents of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to keep the ICR clean, green and peaceful.

Participating in the IMC’s information, education & communication (IEC) campaign in different locations of Naharlagun, Phassang also spoke about the Supreme Court’s directions regarding penalties to be imposed on those who litter or spit in public places and on roads.

He sought the people’s support to make the IEC campaign a success. “Anyone who has any query about the IMC or complaint regarding littering in public places may file their queries on the official website of the IMC,” he said.

Among others, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji, corporators of various wards, and IMC officials participated in the campaign.

Former Miss Arunachal, Tengam Celine Koyu also attended the programme as the IMC’s brand ambassador.