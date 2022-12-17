BRO uses steel slag to construct 1 km stretch of border road in K/Kumey

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has used steel slag to construct over one kilometre stretch of a road connecting the Sino-India border in Kurung Kumey district, an official said.

The road to the Sino-India border in Kurung Kumey district connects Joram and district headquarters Koloriang via Palin.

The Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of the BRO’s Project Arunank used steel slag to construct the one-kilometre stretch of National Highway 713 on Thursday, the official said.

Environmental-friendly steel slag, a waste byproduct of steel manufacturing, replaced conventional stone aggregates for utilising waste effectively to reduce dependence on traditional stone quarries and ensures high strength and durability for longer life, Project Arunank Chief Engineer Brig Anirudh S Konwar, who supervised the work taken up on a trial basis, told PTI over the phone.

This is an initiative of BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry to introduce environment-friendly new technologies with the help of the Central Road Research Institute-Council for Scientific & Industrial Research and Tata Steel Ltd.

The steel slag material was given by Tata Steel Ltd free of cost and transported from Jamshedpur to Arunachal by the Indian Railways free of cost. (PTI)