10 unconventional careers in music

Music provides comfort and a sense of liveliness. If you find yourself frequenting clubs and concerts, blogging about your favourite groups, fixing up old guitars or writing songs in your head, then the music bug’s bitten you hard.

How about turning this passion for music into a rewarding career? Here are some of the unconventional career options you can pursue with your passion for music.

Music Journalist: A music journalist reports about everything in the music industry. They report on the new releases, interview musicians and producers, and find out about all the happenings in the music world.

Music Publicist: A music publicist takes care of the artists, bands and studio in the eyes of the public. They set up the interviews, place album reviews, issue press releases, create media contacts and provide stories to media.

A&R Coordinator/Representative: You are first to know the newest bands in town. Hanging out at concert venues and music festivals is part of your routine. That makes you a good prospect for A&R (Artist and Repertoire) staffer. Scouting for talent, then working with them to produce albums for a recording company, is the basic job description.

Music Therapist: It is said that “music soothes the savage breast.” Not only that, but it is proven to aid with psychological health. Music Therapists focus on therapy in developing the social, physical, mental, emotional and cognitive for people who have cognitive disabilities, Alzheimer, autism, substance abuse problems and many other issues.

Music Conductor: A music conductor is a person who leads an orchestra, a musical ensemble or an opera through the performance. They use visible gestures to control the tempo and various other aspects of the collective music.

Record Label Entrepreneur: Corporate music can become stifling for some. With ambition, financial backing and enough contacts, you could start your own label. A background in business and connections to talent, producers, studio facilities, marketers and media-types should see you through this one.

Music Concert Organizer: An incredible amount of unseen effort goes into arranging music events. Booking the talent, ordering sound equipment, renting a venue, marketing the performers,selling tickets, providing security and vending merchandise. A concert organizer does all of that.

Instrument Restoration and Repair: All musical instruments wear out with use. They need the delicate touch of someone who can fix broken parts or retune to perfect pitch. Repair specialists are often employed by music stores that sell instruments and equipment. An apprenticeship into technician may be required.

DJ for clubs: At nightclubs you would not only control the music, you are part of it! Deep knowledge of danceable tunes is essential. Impeccable rhythm and beat are too. Make a name for yourself and create a loyal following. Best be adept with digital technology as well.

Music Composer: Melodies and lyrics do not write themselves. Someone has to compose the music and write the accompanying words. Music composers should have training and possibly a degree in music. Lyrics writers benefit from a degree in literature or creative writing.

