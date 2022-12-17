Shuttler Geto Sora selected for int’l c’ship

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: Under-9 ace shuttler from Arunachal Pradesh, Geto Sora, has been selected for the Tops Arena International Junior Badminton Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 19-23 December, Arunachal State Badminton Association secretary-general Bamang Tago informed in a release.

Sora will compete in the U-9 and the U-11 boys’ singles events of the championship.

The seven-year-old badminton prodigy became the youngest badminton player from the state to earn a reputation in the international arena after winning the BTY-Yonex-Singha International Championship in Bangkok last year.

“He has continued his stunning performance in various state and international badminton events, and is one of the highly rated shuttlers of the state,” Tago said.