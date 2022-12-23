Judge hands 10-yr RI to police constable for custodial rape

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The district & sessions court in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro has sentenced one Tadar Tagi, a constable-cum-security guard of the Koloriang judicial jail, for sexually exploiting a victim during her stay as an inmate at the judicial jail in Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district.

The woman was raped and impregnated by the police’s security guard in 2014.

Judge Jaweplu Chai sentenced Tagi to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a term of 10 years and to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 in default of payment of fine to undergo further simple imprisonment for three months for the offence punishable under Section 376 (2) (a) (iii) of the IPC on Thursday.

The judge also recommended payment of monetary compensation to the victim under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.