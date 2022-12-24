GBs taken on tour of Ziro valley

ZIRO, 23 Dec: Twenty-two GBs from neighbouring Pistana circle of Ziro-II area were taken on a tour of Ziro valley on Friday as part of the ongoing Ziro Darshan Programme initiated by Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime.

The GBs visited Apatani villages, the water conservation sites of Siikhey and Seeh lakes, the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association office, and the DC’s residence.

The DC urged the GBs to “carry out their duties sincerely and diligently, without fear or favour,” and appealed to them to help and assist the medical, education and other line departments in the upkeep of public infrastructures in their respective villages and circles.

Later, the GBs visited the district secretariat, where CO Amina Nabam briefed them on the new guidelines for issuing of scheduled tribe certificates. (DIPRO)