TEZU, 24 Dec: MP Tapir Gao inaugurated an open gymnasium at the IGG College ground here on Saturday, in the presence of MLA Dasanglu Pul, DC Shashvat Sourabh and APMD&TC Ltd Chairman Dr Mohesh Chai.

The state government has sanctioned open gymnasiums in 32 urban towns under the ‘Fit India’ movement. In Tezu, it was sanctioned under the 2022-’23 United Fund at Rs 50 lakhs.

The MP urged the people of Tezu township to take advantage of the facility. (DIPRO)