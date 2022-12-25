ECI interacts with Lohit DEO, others

TEZU, 24 Dec: Election Commissioner of India (ECI) Arun Goel on Saturday interacted with Lohit DEO Shashvat Saurabh, the ERO, AEROs and officials of the district election office here.

The DEO informed the ECI that “73.63 percent Aadhaar linkages with electoral data has been completed in the district till date.” He also highlighted “the problems and glitches being faced in the ERO net,” and requested the ECI for an early solution to the problem.

Goel commended the DEO and his officials for their efforts in linking Aadhaar numbers with electoral data. “Any discrepancy in Form 8 may be updated during the special summary revision and quarterly continuous updation of electoral roll,” he said.

Later, Goel visited the Duraliang and the Telluliang polling stations, where he interacted with the BLOs, the presiding officers, the polling officers and voters. (DIPRO)