Guv, CM extend Good Governance Day, Xmas greetings

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Good Governance Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In his message, the governor said that “good governance is the self-actualisation of the government of the day for providing a fair, transparent and accountable administration in the state. This also calls upon every public servant to be aware of and committed to his or her duties and responsibilities in the service of the people.”

“On this occasion, I join my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh in paying our tributes to the great nation builder, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and rededicate ourselves to his ideals of good governance,” the governor said.

Mishra also extended Christmas greetings to the people, and expressed hope that the festive occasion would usher in peace, love and tranquillity throughout the state, the nation, and the world.

“The true spirit of Christmas reflects dedication for helping those in need, for giving hope to those in despair, and for security to those who have been uprooted. I am sure that the occasion will instil the spirit of brotherhood in every individual and community,” he said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas, and said that “Christmas is a festival that strengthens the bond of brotherhood that we all share, irrespective of our beliefs.

“May this Christmas unfold another new chapter in communal harmony, brotherhood and peace and prosperity of our beloved Arunachal Pradesh,” he said in his message.

The chief minister also wished the people on the occasion of the Good Governance Day.

“Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India programme, we have been running over a dozen IT projects, besides 18 e-services, and 210 common service centres were made operational. Our single-window clearance portal (EoDB portal) is being widely appreciated by people. The central inspection system portal is also live. Women’s representation in panchayati raj institutions has been impressive at nearly 50 percent,” he said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)