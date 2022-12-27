DCM visits ‘winter artisan market’

MIAO, 26 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday visited a three-day ‘winter artisan market’, organised by the PISIS Miao, in collaboration with Choo Event, here in Changlang district from 24-26 December.

The event brought together local home-grown brands, and entrepreneurs showcasing their products and offerings. Visitors flocked to the stalls and explored the products on display.

The DCM attended the event to support the small businesses, artisans, and craftsmen who participated in it.

He praised the organisers “for bringing forward the three-day event, which gave an incredible platform to the local artists, entrepreneurs, and business owners from Changlang and Namsai districts to showcase their products and artistry.”

Among the participants were Achong Pickles, Bubblecraft, Mokya, the House of Macnok, Eat & Treat, Bites with Sinnong, Delish Bakehouse, and the much more successful NOSAAP.

The market featured a wide range of products, including handmade apparels, jewellery, handbags, accessories, home decor, and more. The entrepreneurs and the artisans were able to showcase their products and gain visibility and recognition from the local community.

The event also featured a range of activities, such as workshops, interactive sessions, and competitions that engaged the local community and provided them an opportunity to learn about craftsmanship and the creative process of the local artisans.

“Such events go a long way towards realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India a self-reliant nation,” the DCM said. (DCM’s PR Cell).