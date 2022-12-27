Indigenous warships will increase India’s naval prowess

The recent commissioning of INS Mormugao, the indigenously built warship, is a reassuring step forward in the self-reliance programme, providing a boost to the country’s maritime capability. Named after the historic Goan port, INS Mormugao, the guided missile destroyer was appropriately commissioned on the eve of the Goa Liberation Day at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. This was the second of the four destroyers of the ‘Visakhapatnam’ class that was added to the fleet to increase marine capability. Once known for being one of the topmost defence importers, today India is slowly but surely making efforts to indigenously build the defence system in the country itself.

Indigenously designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, the INS Mormugao adds to India’s naval prowess to tackle the growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean region. This stealth-guided destroyer is packed with sensors, radar and weapon systems. In future wars, locally-designed-and-built vessels hold the key to success. Though the indigenisation drive in the defence sector has seen significant progress in recent times, the slow turnaround by the naval shipyards is still a matter of concern. It is all the more important from the strategic point of view because the Chinese navy is increasing its reach at a rapid pace. Despite considerable efforts, warship construction endeavours continue to suffer from systemic deficits. A programme mired in delays and cost overruns needs a critical audit.