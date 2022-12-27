Promising boxer dies in road accident

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) has deeply mourned the sad demise of boxer Techi Maniya.

Informing that Maniya died in a road accident at Jorabat on the Assam-Meghalaya boundary on 23 December, the AABA said that he was a promising boxer and his premature demise is a great loss for the state.

He had won a bronze medal in the first North East Olympic Games, which was held in Manipur. He had also won gold medals in state-level boxing championships and had participated in the schools games and national boxing championships.

The incident happened at a time when Maniya was gearing up to return to boxing after three years of study gap.

Maniya was studying at USTM, Shillong.

Meanwhile, AABA general-secretary Teli Kahi, who is also the chairman of the Ganga Boxing Club (GBC) here, has announced that the GBC will be named after Techi Maniya.