Mishra meets K’taka counterpart, discusses welfare of NE students

BENGALURU, 26 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya Governor BD Mishra called on Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan here on 24 December, and the two discussed about the welfare of the students of the Northeast, particularly from Arunachal and Meghalaya.

Stating that “a large number of people from the Northeast are pursuing higher studies, and many are working in different sectors of employment avenues,” Mishra urged Gehlot to take special care of the people of the Northeast residing in Karnataka.

Mishra also suggested organising “exchange programmes of the experts in cultural activities, tourism, IT, environment and entrepreneurships between Karnataka and the Northeastern states.”

Such initiatives from the head of the state will definitely help in startups and entrepreneurship, which in turn will contribute towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

As a token of love, Mishra presented a khada and a traditional Arunachali jacket to his Karnataka counterpart. (Raj Bhavan)