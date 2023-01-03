Importance of seat-belts and helmets

As per a recent report shared by the ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH), a total of 16,397 persons were killed in road accidents in 2021 due to not wearing a seat belt, of which 8,438 were drivers and the remaining 7,959 were passengers. Further, a total of 46,593 persons were killed in road accidents due to not wearing helmets, of which 32,877 were drivers and 13,716 were passengers. These figures are eye-opener, especially for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Unfortunately, till now there is no culture of wearing seat belts and helmets in the state. Many people still wear seatbelts and helmets just to escape the law. This attitude needs to change. Every year during the New Year time, Arunachal Pradesh witnesses a sudden jump in the number of accidents. Most of them are drink and drive-related. Some deaths could be easily avoided if people wear seatbelts and helmets. The police alone cannot impose this habit of regularly wearing seat belts and helmets. The district administration also needs to carry out awareness programmes regularly in this regard. At the village and within the community level too awareness should be given to the people about importance of wearing seatbelt and helmets. Everyone should join hands together to inculcate the culture of wearing seat belts and helmets regularly.