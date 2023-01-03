Promising poet Lingwang Tochu passes away, APLS mourns

ITANAGAR, 2 Jan: Promising poet and an active member of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), Linwang Tochu passed away on 1 January in Khonsa, Tirap district following a prolonged illness.

Late Tochu was 32 years old. He had written many poems, and was planning to publish his poetry book. He was also associated with several social and cultural organizations of Tirap.

His poetry video titled ‘Labour of Love,’ was screened on 6 December last year during a literary programme organized by the Tirap unit of the APLS.

He was working as a PRT at the government primary school in Lamsa village. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

APLS president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and general secretary Mukul Pathak deeply mourned Tochu’s untimely demise and prayed to the almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul. The APLS Tirap unit also mourned his demise.