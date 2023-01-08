No meritorious candidate must lose opportunity due to APPSC paper leak case: Guv

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: No meritorious candidate must lose any opportunity due to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case, Governor BD Mishra said during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

He meanwhile commended the CM for earnestly pursuing the Namsai Declaration to remove the bottlenecks in the interstate boundary issues between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The governor emphasised on implementation of developmental projects and programmes within the given timeframes.

The two also discussed the state university, road communication, law and order, the international border, and security measures to mitigate the challenges along the line of actual control. (Raj Bhavan)