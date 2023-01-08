Parshuram Kund Festival from 12-16 Jan

TEZU, 7 Jan: The Lohit district administration is gearing up for the Parshuram Kund Festival (PKF), to be celebrated from 12 to 16 January.

The district administration and all the stakeholders have made the necessary arrangements to facilitate the visiting pilgrims. Online registration at www.parshuram-kund.in will enable the visitors to have a hassle-free holy dip.

Further, pilgrim facilitation centres at the Dirak gate in Namsai district, the Shantipur gate in Lower Dibang Valley, and the Digaru and Medo check gates in Lohit district will provide temporary ILPs and all other necessary information related to the festival.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday virtually launched the official logo of the festival, besides the registration website and a promotional video. He assured to provide all necessary support for successful conduct of the PKF.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that he has been witnessing the festival since his childhood when pilgrims from Assam would enter through his native village Sunpura.

Mein said that he will distribute 25,000 paper bags during the festival “to promote a plastic-free PKF.”

Chief Secretary (i/c) Dr Sharat Chauhan opined that the festival could be promoted as the “Kumbh of the Northeast,” and that it can become an important tourism and pilgrim centre.

Parshuram Kund, located in Wakro in Lohit, sees an annual gathering of pilgrims who come for a holy dip at the kund on Makar Sankranti.

This year, the tourist/pilgrim footfall is expected to go up to 1.5 lakhs, said Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh.

The Sunpura ZPM, the Tezu SDO (HQ), and administrative officers were present during the launch programme. (DIPRO)