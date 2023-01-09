Attack on Christians growing

The recent attacks on churches and Christians in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and elsewhere post-Christmas and in the New Year indicate continued violence against the minority community with alarming regularity. Unfortunately, the state authorities have been found to be failing to provide an environment of equality for all of its citizens.

In the latest incident, hundreds of villagers armed with sticks and iron rods marched into Sacred Heart Church in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, and vandalised the church. Over 1,000 indigenous people following the Christian faith were driven out. The Christians were driven out of their homes in the villages near Narayanpur in the past couple of months. These organised assaults by vigilante groups are patterned on fictitious claims that Hindus are being forcibly converted to Christianity through allurements – claims that have been denied repeatedly and have yet to be proven.

After Muslims, it is now Christians who are bearing the brunt of the attack by organised right wing fanatics. India is increasingly becoming unsafe for the minorities, in particular Muslims and Christians. Ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre, right wing groups like RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal, etc, have been emboldened. They are terrorising minorities at their whims and fancies. This is hurting the social harmony and also causing damage to the image of India.