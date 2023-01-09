Cattle trade sans livestock permit goes unhindered

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 8 Jan: Taking advantage of the ban on cow trade in Assam, an unscrupulous section of people of Jonai in neighbouring Assam is taking routes through Arunachal for carrying out business in illegal ways.

The matter came to light when a cattle-laden vehicle was intercepted by the villagers at Debing in East Siang district on Friday midnight.

On suspicion, the villagers stopped the vehicles carrying six cattle (oxen and cows) and handed them over to the Ruksin police for verification.

It was found that the cattle traders had neither proper document nor livestock licence for ferrying livestock for commercial purposes.

The Ruksin police later released the cattle traders with the cattle-laden vehicle. The police, however, made the driver sign an ‘undertaking bond’ to cooperate with the investigation process in need.

The sale memo of the cattle deal reveals that one Robi Kanta Pegu of Telam (Assam) purchased the animals from one Narsing Tamang of Ombikapur (Nadhi Kinar) in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district on 6 January. However, a gaon burah of Tezu in Lohit district, named Tangatso Billai, has certified the cattle deal, which has cast a doubt over the deal itself.

Raising questions over the transparency of the police action in this regard, the villagers of Debing have urged the authority to institute proper investigation to unearth the facts behind the illicit animal trading.