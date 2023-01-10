Sr civil service officers undergoing trg at LSBAA

ZIRO, 9 Jan: Twenty-two senior civil service officers from Arunachal Pradesh are undergoing a short-term training and capacity building programme in the field of administration at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LSBAA) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime informed that the officers comprise himself and the DCs of Leparada, Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, Longding, Tawang, West Siang, Upper Subansiri and Kamle, besides the art & culture secretary, the SEC secretary, the RWD additional secretary, the land management director, the RD director, the

APSTS general manager, the SPM director, the tourism director, the industry director, the TPT director, the SIC registrar, and the PWD joint secretary.

Starting Monday, the training programme will be held till 20 January.

Senior civil service officers from Maldives and Bangladesh are also taking part in the programme, according to information received from the LSBAA. (DIPRO)