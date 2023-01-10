APSFC to pronounce order against DGRO

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSFC) on Monday said that it will be pronouncing its order against ADC (HQ)-cum-District Grievance Redressal Officer (DGRO) of East Siang district, Tatdo Borang, as per the NFSA, 2013 within 10 days, following the officer’s failure to attend the APSFC hearing on Monday.

The hearing was conducted over the DGRO’s findings on the issue of substandard quality of rice component given to the beneficiaries of Mebo block.

“The State Level Vigilance & Monitoring Committee headed by Chairman Anok Wangsa and member Nima Sange, along with OSD Anom Apang had inspected earlier on 12 July, 2022, as per the direction of the APSFC, and submitted their spot verification reports with videos.

‘Whereas the DGRO failed to attend the hearing in spite of reminders to send his reports urgently, the court will pronounce its order for such act of dereliction by the DGRO as per the NFSA 2013 within 10 days,” said APFSC Chairman Leiki Wangchuk in a release.