Guv, HM discuss law and order

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Governor BD Mishra and Home Minister Bamang Felix discussed law and order and the interstate boundary issues at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Stressing that all-out effort should be made to instil a sense of security among the people, particularly the vulnerable sections of the society, Mishra said that “the security forces, particularly the state police, have to reach out to them and take care of their wellbeing.”

The governor shared his concern over the security of the people in remote habitats in Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts, and said that “the developmental projects and schemes for the people must reach their doorsteps.”

On the interstate boundary issue, he advised the minister to expedite the process of resolving it “to provide solace to the affected people at the earliest.”

“The aim should be to strengthen amity among the people and peace and tranquillity in the boundary areas, peace within the state, and check on unreasonable bandh calls to avoid difficulties to our own people,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)