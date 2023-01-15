Most affordable countries to study

Ask any student aspiring for foreign education about their top destinations; they are likely to say USA and the UK. However, one of the main concerns of students aiming to study abroad is the total cost. When the total cost is calculated, it usually amounts to a humongous sum. Sadly, this prompts many students to forego their dream of receiving an overseas education altogether.

As tuition fees in reputed universities in the US and the UK skyrockets, students nurturing a dream of overseas education are looking for cheaper alternative options around the globe. Alternative options yes, but cheaper? It may be hard for you to believe, but yes it is possible to study overseas on a budget. Some of the best places to study abroad are also ones where tuition fees are low, almost negligible in some cases. So without further adieu, here are the Top 6 cheapest countries to study abroad:

Germany: Known as the ‘Land of Ideas,’ Germany’s popularity is on the rise among international students, and it’s not hard to see why- reputed universities, relatively lower costs and a higher quality of life. There are no tuition fees if the mode of instruction is in German. So, total expenses will be less than $ 8,400 per year.

Further, there are plenty of scholarships on offer to help you out. German universities have produced Nobel laureates in the past with their quality education and also offer a wide array of courses in English.

Italy: Italy is home to the first modern-day university in the world, the University of Bologna. As such, Italy wields considerable influence in the world of higher education. Despite its influence, the country offers comparatively lower tuition costs and offers a cheaper and affordable cost of living. However, don’t equate its affordability to lower quality standard. All of the Italian universities have got set of agreements known as the Bologna Process to meet common standards of higher education qualification.

Taiwan: With over 40 universities offering more than 120 courses in English, Taiwan is becoming a hot choice for international students. The country is renowned for its affordable and high quality courses. The average cost of studying in Taiwan should be somewhere around $ 9,500. No wonder why students are lining up for getting enrolled in Taiwanese universities.

Poland: If you want a high quality education on a budget, then Poland is the best choice out there. You can study for free if you can speak Polish, and if you take the same entrance exams as Polish students, and study your course in Polish. However, if you don’t fancy the above criteria, don’t worry there are many English taught courses at reasonable rates. Living costs are on the lower side and what helps your case is that the capital Warsaw is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable cities for students.

Denmark: One of the world’s happiest countries is also one of the world’s most innovative. And for all the innovation, Denmark’s education plays a pivotal role in that. A strong emphasis on research and high quality education ensures students get to learn a lot while studying. Denmark, with some of the breathtaking views, is also counted among the world’s most picturesque. Add to that a low cost of living, Denmark is a top choice for quality but affordable education.

Sweden: Sweden is among the progressive and cheapest countries for studying abroad. The country offers affordable education by providing subsidized tuition fees to students belonging to the EU or non-EU. The programs are taught in English making it easy for overseas students. Students can meet their expenses, including education, accommodation and food at around $ 8,500 per year.

Norway: Norway is free for everyone, from both within and outside the EU, at public universities, with the exception of a few specialized programs. Another reason to study in Norway is the availability of English-taught programs at all study levels, plus a high number of locals proficient in English.

Mexico: Although private universities are expensive than the public ones, Mexico stands tall as one of the cheapest countries to study abroad for international students. Also known for being quite student friendly, Mexico offers a lot of Spanish and English taught courses, at low tuition and living costs. Average cost of living ranges from $ 6,450 to $ 9,000.

New Zealand: Apart from being one of the most peaceful, friendly, and picturesque countries, New Zealand is one of the most affordable countries to study abroad due to its cost-effective study programs. The high demand for skilled graduates in the country and work permit for a spouse make it an attractive destination for Indian students to pursue their higher education.

South Africa: South Africa is renowned for its natural beauty, cultural diversity, and turbulent history. Another great choice for students with a love of the outdoors, it’s also reasonably inexpensive, with low costs of living and tuition fees. Students will need around $ 9,150 per year to cover their living costs.

Advancing North East (www.advancingnortheast.in) is a one stop solution web portal for career and livelihood developed by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) and funded by the North Eastern Council, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (M-DoNER), Govt of India. For any query related to your career and livelihood reach out through guideme@advancingnortheast.in.