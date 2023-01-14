ANSU urges AAPSU to reconsider stand on APPSC scam

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) on Friday appealed to the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) to reconsider its stand over the demand for declaring null and void the scam-ridden exams conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), following the paper leak scam.

Sticking to its demand for scrapping of all scam-ridden exams conducted by the APPSC, the ANSU questioned the state government as to how it would be able to classify genuine and fake candidates of all the examinations which witnessed anomalies since 2014.

The AAPSU has expressed opposition to the demand of the ANSU and the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee for declaring the exams null and void, stating that declaring examinations null and void would not be justified but would rather unjustly deprive hundreds of genuine candidates.

In a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club here, ANSU president Nabam Dodum said, “No doubt the government cannot directly declare the examinations null and void. It has to be through legislation or would recommend to the court, but here we want to see the government stand.”

Regarding genuine aspirants, the ANSU president said, “I would like to appeal to all the genuine aspirants to come forward and undergo narcoanalysis test. If they are truly genuine, go through narcoanalysis and help the investigating agency to identify and determine genuine candidates.”

“ANSU sees this null and void from different aspects. There are many candidates who haven’t got a fair chance to sit in the examinations. The sole objective of conducting this press conference is to appeal to everyone to stand united to root out this corruption infested system,” Dodum said.

He claimed that the commission has been running weak standard operating procedures (SOP) for examinations, “thus deliberately leaving safe passage of cash-for-job.”

“Deliberate weak SOPs run by the commission is the reason for the ANSU to call suspension of all examinations till the investigation is over,” Dodum said.

The ANSU called for a logical conclusion of the investigation against then APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam and other commission members “as no arrest has been made above Taket Jerang by the investigating agency.”

“ANSU has been working for structural reformation of the APPSC, wherein mandatory PRC for APPSCC examination is a major point, where only APST candidates would be given fair chance,” said ANSU general secretary Gora Rikam.

The ANSU further appealed to the AAPSU to “reconsider its decision by using its wisdom and stand united with the ANSU in the paper leak scam.”