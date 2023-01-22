AR organises ‘marathon relay’

KHONSA, 21 Jan: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR), in coordination with the Tirap and Longding district administrations, police and CRPF, organised a ‘mega marathon relay’ themed ‘Republic run for peace’ from Wakka in Longding district to Lainwang in Tirap district.

The run was aimed at spreading awareness regarding the importance of the Republic Ray and uniting the people to join the fight against various social issues like drug abuse and insurgency.

It was flagged off from Wakka town in Longding district on Friday, and was flagged in at Mt Sinai School in New Lainwang in Tirap district on Saturday.

Approximately 1,500 locals from more than 35 villages, besides youths, school students, security personnel and district administration officials participated in the marathon.

In Khonsa, the run was joined by DC Hento Karga, SP Kardak Riba, 36 Bn CRPF Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh, and others.

The participants braved the chilly winds and ran day and night, from village to village, for over 24 hours, motivated by the tricolour under which they ran, with patriotic songs playing in the background.

The AR’s Khonsa Battalion Commandant Col Aman Ahluwalia also attended the closing ceremony of the event in New Lainwang. (DIPRO)