BJP team visits remote villages

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: A state BJP team, led by its vice president Tarh Tarak, visited remote Mengang, Yarlung, Tadadege, Ruprang, Lamang and Dumla villages in Shi-Yomi district from 18-20 January.

During interactions with the GBs, panchayat leaders and the public of the villages, the team was informed about improper implementation of government schemes “due to the mismanagement of officers, which needs to be monitored by the government,” the party informed in a release.

Tarak highlighted the state and central government programmes and policies being implemented in the state, and assured the villagers that the team would pursue the competent authority with regard to their grievance.

The team also visited the Dumla border outpost and interacted with the ITBP officials there.