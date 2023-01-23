Mental health awareness prog held

ROING, 22 Jan: A two-day ‘awareness-cum-counselling’ camp on mental health, under the Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh, was organised at the district hospital here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Eighty-two persons attended the programme, during which 33 received psychiatric consultation.

The participants sought help for issues related to depression, anxiety, marital problems, de-addiction, etc.

A few children were also given counselling with regard to academic problems and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The camp was attended by Assistant Commissioner Mamta Yadav, DMO Dr T Taki, psychiatrist consultant Dr Pakha Tesia, and Dr Sonali Shinde Tesia. [DIPRO]