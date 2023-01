ZEMITHANG, 22 Jan: Over 50 teachers and students of the government upper primary school in Lumpo, the government residential school (GRS) in Taksang, the GRS in Zemithang, and the GRS in Socktsen, led by Tawang DDSE Hridar Phuntso, were taken on a border visit (seema darshan) to Khinzemane, near the line of actual control, on Saturday.

The visit was organised by the Tawang district administration as part of the Vibrant Village programme. It was supported by the ITBP and the Indian Army. (DIPRO)