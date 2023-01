PASIGHAT, 27 Jan: Celebrating the International Year of Millets (IYM) on the occasion of Republic Day, local MLA Kaling Moyong and Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu distributed IYM leaflets to farmers, HoDs, panchayat members and members of the public here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The theme of this year’s IYM is ‘Grow, eat millets for health & prosperity’, District Agriculture Officer Opang Moyong informed. (DIPRO)