Situation along eastern border with China stable but unpredictable: GOC-in-C

KOLKATA, 27 Jan: The situation along the eastern border with China is “stable” but “unpredictable” due to undefined perceptions about the boundary, the Indian Army’s Eastern Command GOC-in-C, Lt Gen RP Kalita said.

The eastern command takes care of the line of actual control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors.

“The whole problem stems from the fact that the border between India and China is undefined. There are different perceptions about the LAC, which lead to problems. As of now the situation in the eastern side of the border is stable but unpredictable due to different perceptions about the border,” he said at a meet the press programme at the press club here in West Bengal.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said in Parliament on 13 December last year that Chinese troops tried to “unilaterally” change the status quo in the Yangtse area in Arunachal but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its firm and resolute response. (PTI)