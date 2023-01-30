CO arrested in connection with paper leak case terminated from service

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: Circle Officer Opet Mibang, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Cell in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leak case, has been terminated from service.

“In pursuance of Sub-clause (b) of Clause 2 of appointment order No PERS-26/2020/1297, dated 20 August, 2020, the governor of Arunachal Pradesh hereby gives notice to Opet Mibang, APCS (EG) on probation that her services shall stand terminated with effect from the date of expiry of a period of one month from the date on which this notice is served on her,” the order, issued by the chief secretary, read.

The notice was issued to the official on 29 December, 2020.

Mibang was posted in Gusar circle in Upper Subansiri district, and was on probation for a period of two years.