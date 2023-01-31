DC visits de-addiction centre

PASIGHAT, 30 Jan: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu on Monday visited the drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre in Jarkong village near here and interacted with the inmates.

The DC also reviewed the functioning of the centre, and was apprised of its needs.

Sharing his views, Taggu said that “existing studies have found that drug addiction makes a person hollow from inside and causes huge loss of money, prestige and valuable time.”

He commended the medical officers, nurses and other staffers for their dedicated services, and appealed to the government functionaries and NGOs to sensitise the society to the harmful effects of drug abuse by organising awareness campaigns.

DMO Dr Radesh Tatan, who accompanied the DC, advised the inmates to “strongly resolve to kick the habit of drug abuse with strong determination and commitment.”

The centre currently houses 10 addicts from East Siang and neighbouring districts undergoing rehabilitation, the DMO informed.

The DC was accompanied by, among others, WASE president Yamik Dulom Darang. [DIPRO]