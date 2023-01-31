AAP for U/Subansiri KVK approved

DAPORIJO, 30 Jan: The 2023-’24 annual action plan (AAP) for the Upper Subansiri KVK was approved during a meeting held here on Monday.

The KVK’s activities during the 2022-’23 period were also reviewed during the meeting, which was chaired by District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Rukdam Jeram.

KVK Head Dr Simanta Kr Kalita highlighted the kendra’s achievements last year, while Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori urged the KVK to “gather frequent feedback from the farming community for better implementation of the programmes.”

Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR complex scientist Dr Doni Jini advised the KVK’s specialists to “take up the technologies that have the potentialities of better return for economic sustainability.”

He, along with the DAO, urged the kendra to “take up special activities under natural farming and millet, as 2023 has been declared as the International Year of the Millet.”

District Veterinary Officer Dr Magen Modi spoke about “the convergences that can be carried out by the veterinary department for better development of the KVK activities.”

Heads of line departments and progressive farmers and farmwomen attended the meeting, Dr Kalita informed in a release.