PWD starts renovating PLT road

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 2 Feb: The Pasighat PWD division on Wednesday started renovation of the Pasighat-Ledum-Tene (PLT) road, covering a distance of 20 kms from Pasighat Mirmir Charali to the Remi RCC bridge.

The portion had remained unrepaired for the last five years, and had been causing concern among the villagers of Bogong and Bosing Banggo areas in Pasighat East constituency.

According to officials, Rs 29 crore has been sanctioned from the State Infrastructure Development Fund for improving the dilapidated PWD road.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, community leaders of Bogong and Bosing Banggo, and panchayat members witnessed the start of work.

The scheduled period for completion of the renovation work is two years. PWD officials said they are hopeful that they would complete the renovation by December next year.

The PWD road is a lifeline for several rural areas falling under Yagrung, Bilat and Korang circles of East Siang, and Koyu circle of Lower Siang district, as food, medicines and other essential items are transported to the rural areas through this route.

The PLT road links up with the Mirem-Mikong-Jonai (MMJ) road at the Mirem village trijunction.

The MMJ road connects the rural areas of Bilat circle with Ruksin headquarters.