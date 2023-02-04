Nagaland assembly polls: NPF releases first list of 16 candidates

Kohima, 3 Feb: The Naga People’s Front (NPF), the oldest regional political party in Nagaland, on Friday released its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state.

NPF working president Apong Pongener read out the names of 16 candidates which include its legislature party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu for the Phek seat.

“The NPF is the only viable regional political party in Nagaland which is deeply rooted in the unique history of the Naga people, and as such, we represent the identity of the Naga people, we represent the aspirations of the Naga people,” NPF president and former Chief Minister Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu said. (PTI)

The NPF protects the democratic rights of the Naga people and preserves their cultural heritage, he said.

Liezietsu handed over the party tickets to 15 of the candidates while one could not attend the programme.

The assembly elections in Nagaland will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2. (PTI)