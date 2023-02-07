Training prog on scientific orchard mgmt conducted

PASIGHAT, 6 Feb: Farmers from Rottung, Pangin, Kebang, Yeksi, Babuk and Sissen villages along with GBs and others participated in a training on ‘Scientific orchard management of Khasi mandarin orange,’ conducted by the fruit science department of Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) at Rottung village in East Siang district on Monday.

Addressing the participants, CHF fruit science HoD Dr. L Wangchu spoke on the importance of “integrated nutrient management of the lesser known fruits.”

Management practices of Khasi mandarin, pruning, fertiliser application, controlling pests and diseases etc, were discussed during the programme, which concluded with a farmers-scientists interaction.