Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

ZIRO, 7 Feb: The police here in Lower Subansiri district recently arrested one Md Raviuddin alias Rafik (23) from his rented house in Hapoli and seized suspected heroin weighing 1.11 gms from his possession.

Based on information provided by Rafik, the police subsequently arrested one Rajiv Nath, who Rafik had identified as the “main supplier,” the police said, adding that Nath was arrested from Hapoli and “156 plastic vials containing 227.09 gms of suspected heroin,” along with Rs 13,770 were seized from his possession.

A case [u/s 21 (b)/27 (b) NDPS Act] has been registered at the police station here.

Upon learning from the arrestees that one Jalaluddin (26), a resident of Khonajan village in North Lakhimpur district of Assam, was the source of drug supply, a police team led by Ziro SDPO Ojing Lego employed a ruse to make Jallauddin come to Sher, Kimin, with a supply of drug. He was arrested when he arrived at the rendezvous with 30 plastic vials containing 39.58 gms of suspected heroin.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Dr Sachin Singhal.