Workshop on scientific coconut cultivation held

ROING, 7 Feb: Around 100 farmers and farmwomen participated in a district level workshop on ‘Scientific coconut cultivation technology’, organised by the Balek-based Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), in collaboration with the Coconut Development Board’s (CDB) Guwahati (Assam)-based regional office, here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, LDV ZPC Tony Borang encouraged them to “go for scientific coconut cultivation in the district.” Progressive farmer Jatan Pulu also encouraged other farmers to take up coconut cultivation.

CDB Horticulture Assistant Mridul Talukdar made a presentation on scientific coconut cultivation technology and marketing of coconuts. He also highlighted the CDB’s schemes for promoting scientific coconut cultivation.

KVK plant protection scientist Toktel Boko dwelt on diseases that afflict coconuts, and apprised the participants of how to prevent such diseases. (DIPRO)