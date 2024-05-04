10 from Arunachal in Indian contingent for 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu C’ship

ITANAGAR, 3 May: The Ju-Jitsu Association of India has selected 10 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh to represent India at the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2024, being held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from 1 to 8 May.

While the first batch of the Indian contingent, comprising senior athletes and coaches, has already reached Abu Dhabi, the second batch, comprising the junior athletes, was expected to arrive in that country later in the day on Friday, Arunachal Ju-Jitsu Association general secretary Langkung Tatu informed.

The team: Gichek Bhai, Langkung Rade, Tap Menia, Dongda Taruk, Sangha Tader, Byabang Bhupai, Langkung Adam, Langkung Duta, Langkung Meying, and Nangbia Tader.