PwDs demand separate commission

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR 8 Feb: The members of persons with disabilities (PwD) on Wednesday submitted a representation to the chief secretary reiterating their demand for a separate commissioner for the PwDs.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here, a member while highlighting their earlier grievances and citing PwD Act enacted in 2018, accused the government of negligence and ignorance.

The members further said the officer should be aware of the rights and responsibilities of the PwDs.

Currently, social justice empowerment and tribal affairs secretary is the ex-officio commissioner for PwDs.