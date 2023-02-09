Felix urges ArSRLM to facilitate market expansion for products

TEZU, 8 Feb: “ArSRLM should strive to facilitate expansion of market for their products, besides empowering rural womenfolk with sustainable livelihood options,” said rural development minister Bamang Felix while interacting with members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM), Tezu block, here on Wednesday.

“Such efforts will go a long way in further motivating the rural womenfolk to take confident strides toward self-reliance,” he added.

The minister suggested the ArSRLM team and Lohit district deputy commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, who was present during the interaction session, to explore the viable options for product branding and market linkages.

The minister also advised the concerned officials to ensure that the SHGs have an organic growth based on their work and performance.

He appreciated the dedication of the Tezu block ArSRLM in empowering rural womenfolk.

“Going by the working spirit and performance of the ArSRLM, it won’t take long for our state to transform into a more vibrant and better Arunachal,” he said.

Taking note of the accommodation challenges faced by the ArSRLM team, the minister directed the DC to work out modalities to address the issue.

Tezu Block ArSRLM mission manager Dani Yakang informed that “they have already achieved their target for the year to create Self-Help Groups, and that all together there are now 144 SHGs consisting of eight members each.”

BMM Yakang also informed that the SHGs under them are primarily engaged in manufacturing textile-based articles and in producing turmeric, ginger, pumpkin and pineapple-based food products.

Later, the minister visited the upcoming canteen facility which will be operated by the Sanao Mai SHG within the campus of the Tezu district secretariat building, and the Mamnumai SHG Tribal Emporium at the Tezu main market area being operated by the Mamnu Mai SHG, Tezu.

Felix also visited the Tezu textile and handicraft center under the department of textile and handicraft and interacted with the artisans.