Karik Ering felicitated

PASIGHAT, 12 Feb: The villagers of Sille in East Siang district on Sunday felicitated budding sportsperson Karik Ering for his brilliant performance in the recently held National Sub-Junior Athletics Meet at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Ering, a Class 7 student of Grezim English Medium School in Sille, won a gold medal in high jump in the sports meet.

The 13-year-old boy had earlier won several prizes at district-level sports events, and was adjudged the ‘best athlete’. He received support in the field of sports from Ekal Vidyalaya Abhiyan – an educational project run by the Bidya Bharati organisation.

He is the son of Honuk Ering and Yalung Ering, of Sille Teromile village.

On Saturday, the Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing, the Tirki Manmong Matpang Society, and a large number of well-wishers felicitated the budding athlete in Ruksin.