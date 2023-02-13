Workshop on TRI project held at RGU

RONO HILLS, 12 Feb: A workshop on the Tribal Research Institute’s (TRI) project titled ‘Sanitation among the scheduled tribes of Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh’ was organised at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Friday.

“The project is funded by the social justice, empowerment & tribal affairs department, and the project work is executed by TRI nodal officer Dr Bikash Bage, and Dr Ashi Lama of the economics department,” the university informed in a release.

The workshop was aimed at imparting knowledge about sanitation and its importance among the students, scholars, research staffers and faculty members, it said.

Addressing the participants, Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri said that “there is a need to conduct quality research to understand the issues pertaining to the tribal society.”

“The tribal society has its own unique indigenous knowledge system for sanitary practices. This needs to be understood and explored for better hygienic practices and good health and wellbeing of the people,” he said.