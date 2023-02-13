Worang festival celebrated

LAZU, 12 Feb: The Worang Juku (festival) of the Ollo community was celebrated with much enthusiasm and traditional gaiety here in Tirap district on Sunday.

Attending the festival, Namsai MLA Chow Jingnu Namchoom said that “culture and religion are two different entities and the two must not be allowed to clash with each other.”

Stating that festivals like Worang provide the people an opportunity to share their joy and happiness, besides fostering peace and harmony, he appealed to the community members to preserve their rich culture and traditions.

The MLA also stressed on women empowerment for all-round development of the society.

Responding to a public request, he assured to have a ‘pang’ (male dormitory) constructed for Laju.

Tirap DC Hento Karga urged the villagers to “shun opium cultivation and addiction,” and advised them to “go in for cash crops under central and state government sponsored flagship programmes, instead of illegal opium cultivation.”

He further advised them to “engage in agriculture, horticulture and veterinary activities” to improve their livelihood.

Festival organising committee president Rangmo Ranto highlighted the significance and mythology of Worang festival.

Colourful folkdances performed by troupes from various Ollo villages were some of the main attractions of the festival.

Public leader Nabam Kojum, chief patron Phawang Lowang, Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, district and state BJP leaders, the ZPMs of Dadam, Soha, Deomali, Bari Basip, Khela and Khonsa, chiefs and GBs attended the festival. (DIPRO)